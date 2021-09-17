MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 17/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Nick Maximov (6-0) vs Karl Roberson (9-4) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th
Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) vs Chris Daukaus (11-3) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th
Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Macy Chiasson (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd
Devonte Smith (11-2) vs Jamie Mullarkey (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd
Alejandro Perez (21-8-1) vs Johnny Edwards (28-12) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd
Phil Hawes (11-2) vs Deron Winn (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th
Matheus Nicolau (16-3-1) vs Tim Elliott (18-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th
Holly Holm (14-5) vs Norma Dumont (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th
Julian Marquez (9-2) vs Jordan Wright (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th
Paulo Costa (13-1) vs Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Randa Markos (10-11-1) vs Livia Renta Souza (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Jeff Molina (9-2) vs Daniel Lacerda (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6) vs Joselyne Edwards (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (15-2) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th
Walt Harris (13-10) vs Tai Tuivasa (12-3) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th
Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (19-1) vs Colby Covington (16-2) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th
Michael Chandler (22-6) vs Justin Gaethje (22-3) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th
Philipe Lins (14-5) vs Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th
Joanne Calderwood (15-6) vs Alex Grasso (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th
Cody Garbrandt (12-4) vs Kai Kara-France (22-9, 1 NC) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Bellator
Douglas Lima (32-9) vs Michael Page (19-1) – Bellator 267 – Oct 1st
Light Heavyweight Championship/Grand Prix Semifinals: Vadim Nemkov (14-2) vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (23-6) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th
Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Ryan Bader (28-6, 1 NC) vs Corey Anderson (15-5) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th
James Gallagher (11-1) vs Patchy Mix (14-1) vs – Bellator 270 – Nov 5th
