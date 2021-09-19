MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 19/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Dan Hooker (20-10) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-3) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Taila Santos (17-1) vs Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Alexander Hernandez (12-4) vs Leonardo Santos (18-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Santos – Oct 2nd

Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira (22-10-1) vs Niko Price (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Santos – Oct 2nd

Misha Cirkunov (15-6) vs Krzysztof Jotko (22-5) – UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Santos – Oct 2nd

Mike Trizano (9-1) vs Chas Skelly (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th

Miesha Tate (19-7) vs Ketlen Vieira (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Mason Jones (10-1) vs Alan Patrick (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Islam Makhachev (20-1) vs Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) vs Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Alexander Volkov (33-9) vs Marcin Tybura (22-6) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1) vs Ricardo Ramos (15-3) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Sean Strickland (24-3) vs Luke Rockhold (16-5) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Nassourdine Imavov (10-3) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Max Holloway (22-6) vs Yair Rodriguez (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Lando Vannata (12-5-2) vs Tucker Lutz (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC) vs Andrea Lee (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Cheyanne Buys (6-2) vs Loma Lookboonme (6-2) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Terrance McKinney (11-3) vs Fares Ziam (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Amanda Lemos (10-1) vs Nina Nunes (10-7) – UFC Fight Night 200 – Dec 18th

Bellator

Fedor Emelianenko (39-6) vs Timothy Johnson (15-7) – Bellator 269 – Oct 23rd

PFL

Claressa Shields (1-0) vs Abigail Montes (2-0) – PFL 10 – Oct 27th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)