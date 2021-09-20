Eddie Rosario hits for the cycle in five pitches

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario of Guayama, Puerto Rico made Major League Baseball history on Sunday by hitting for the cycle in the least number of pitches since at least 1990 according to Justice delos Santos of mlb.com. Rosario got a single, triple and home run on the first pitch he saw, and a double on the second pitch in a 3-0 Braves win over the San Francisco Giants. Rosario’s double was in the second inning, triple was in the fifth inning, home run was in the seventh inning, and single was in the ninth inning.

Rosario became the fourth Major League Baseball player this season to hit for the cycle, and second player on the Atlanta Braves. The other three were Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, CA, Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, FL, and Jake Cronenworth of St. Clair, MI.

Freeman, a first baseman for the Braves who represents Canada internationally because his parents were Canadian natives, hit for the cycle on August 18, 2021 in an 11-9 Braves win over the Miami Marlins. The Canadian citizen became the first Braves player in franchise history to hit the for the cycle twice. He previously hit for the cycle on June 15, 2016 in a 9-8 Braves win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Turner hit for the cycle on June 30, 2021 in a 15-6 Washington Nationals win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Interestingly, Turner is no longer with the Nationals as he was traded this season to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the third career cycle for the shortstop, as he previously hit for the cycle on April 25, 2017 in a 15-12 Washington win over the Colorado Rockies, and on July 23, 2019 in a 11-1 Washington win over the Rockies. Cronenworth hit for the cycle on July 16 for the San Diego Padres in a 24-8 win over the Nationals.

In 2021, Rosario is batting .264 with 12 home runs and 57 runs batted in. He has 56 singles, 17 doubles, and three triples.