Fight of the Day: Charles Bongiovanni vs. Takeru

Date: November 21, 2015
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2015 The Championship
Championship(s): K-1 55kg Championship (Takeru)
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Ben Parrish +700 over Christian (…)
Two division rivals clash tonight in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions (0-1) travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers (0-1) on Monday (…)
The Green Bay Packers are set to welcome back an old friend when they take on the Detroit Lions in the home opener at Lambeau Field tonight. (…)
The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the (…)
Name: Cynthia Calvillo Opponent: Jessica Andrade Odds: +220 (bet $100 to win $220) (…)
The guy who screwed up Baltimore’s first game of the season came back to save the second one. With a somersault touchdown and a clutch (…)
The 2021 Eagles are a mosaic of youthful potential and veteran presence. The problem on Sunday was the coaching staff led by Nick (…)
The accusatory eye of Twins fans has had no shortage of places to turn in 2021. Perhaps because there are so many weak spots that came to (…)
The conversations I’ve been having with my Mets fan friends have revolved around the same general theme: Who stays and who goes for (…)
A week of wasted opportunities has all but buried the New York Mets (72-77) in the playoff race. The Mets have dropped five straight games (…)