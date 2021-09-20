Combat

Fight of the Day: Charles Bongiovanni vs. Takeru

Fight of the Day: Charles Bongiovanni vs. Takeru

Combat

Fight of the Day: Charles Bongiovanni vs. Takeru

By September 20, 2021 10:23 am

By |

 

Date: November 21, 2015
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2015 The Championship
Championship(s): K-1 55kg Championship (Takeru)
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

12hr

Mets 12hr ago

The conversations I’ve been having with my Mets fan friends have revolved around the same general theme: Who stays and who goes for (…)

More Combat
Home