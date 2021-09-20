Squandered opportunities on offense lead to 17-11 loss by Eagles to 49ers

The 2021 Eagles are a mosaic of youthful potential and veteran presence. The problem on Sunday was the coaching staff led by Nick Sirianni is also in the “youthful potential” category.

This was a winnable game based on the defensive side of the Eagles putting up a solid effort despite the season-ending injury (Achilles tendon) suffered by their top veteran defensive end Brandon Graham.

They say an unproven mixture of youthful potential and veteran presence has to “learn how to win” these kinds of games. What makes it even more difficult is when your new head coach calls the plays on key downs and they turn into duds. He’s got to learn how to win, too.

Sirianni left a ton of offensive meat on the bone in this tough loss. His play-calling was not taking advantage of a first quarter in which they outgained the 49ers 114-15 in total yards — yet only led 3-0. Philadelphia ran 27 plays for 196 yards, but only netted three points. The defense then allowed two long drives of 97 and 85 yards that gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead from which the Birds couldn’t recover.

A special teams block and turnover on downs deep in 49ers territory led to San Francisco taking over the game. The Eagles offense struggled losing Brandon Brooks on the offensive line (chest) and their pass rush took a hit when Brandon Graham injured his Achilles and was done for the game (and possibly the year). Just too much to overcome against a very good 49ers team…

According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports and also the majority of us who were watching, the turning point was when the 49ers stopped the Eagles on a fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line, a play on which Nick Sirianni tried to recreate the “Philly Special.” Hurts took the ball and handed it off to DeVonta Smith, who reversed the ball back to Greg Ward — and Ward attempted to throw it downfield to Hurts. San Francisco sniffed out the play and Ward tried to complete the throw to Hurts, but the pass wasn’t even close.

San Francisco followed with a 12-play, 97-yard drive to close the half, capped by Garoppolo’s 11-yard touchdown to Jennings to give the 49ers the lead for good. If the Eagles score on that fourth-down play, they are up 10-0 and the game may have had a different outcome. Dumb call by Sirianni, who appeared to be catering to the hometown crowd instead of sending in the smarter play of turning Hurts loose on a QB roll option.