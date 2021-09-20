The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By September 20, 2021 11:50 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Ben Parrish +700 over Christian Edwards

 

Notable New Champions:

  • Cage Fury Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion: Blake Smith
  • CES MMA Lightweight Champion: Matt Bessette
  • CES MMA Bantamweight Champion: Jay Perrin
  • BBBofC British Flyweight Champion: Tommy Frank

 

Going Forward:

  1. Pacquiao para sa pangulo!: Or, translated from Filipino, Pacquiao for president! Manny has accepted his party’s nomination and will officially run for president of the Philippines. Does this mean his fighting career is finally over?
  2. He’s not Dead Yet!: I’m not sure if another title shot is in Anthony Smith‘s future, but that makes three wins in a row, all by first-round stoppage. Interesting to see what his next move will be.
  3. Soldier of Fortune: Think Scott Coker is regretting whatever number he signed Yoel Romero to on the dotted line? Romero made his much-ballyhooed Bellator debut and had very, very little for Phil Davis. Amazingly, one judge gave it to Romero, while the rest of us with eyeballs didn’t have him anywhere near a win.

