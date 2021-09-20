The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Ben Parrish +700 over Christian Edwards
Notable New Champions:
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion: Blake Smith
- CES MMA Lightweight Champion: Matt Bessette
- CES MMA Bantamweight Champion: Jay Perrin
- BBBofC British Flyweight Champion: Tommy Frank
Going Forward:
- Pacquiao para sa pangulo!: Or, translated from Filipino, Pacquiao for president! Manny has accepted his party’s nomination and will officially run for president of the Philippines. Does this mean his fighting career is finally over?
- He’s not Dead Yet!: I’m not sure if another title shot is in Anthony Smith‘s future, but that makes three wins in a row, all by first-round stoppage. Interesting to see what his next move will be.
- Soldier of Fortune: Think Scott Coker is regretting whatever number he signed Yoel Romero to on the dotted line? Romero made his much-ballyhooed Bellator debut and had very, very little for Phil Davis. Amazingly, one judge gave it to Romero, while the rest of us with eyeballs didn’t have him anywhere near a win.