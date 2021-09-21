Fighters of the Week

Combat

  1. Anthony Smith: I’m not sure if another title shot is in Lionheart’s future, but that makes three wins in a row, all by first-round stoppage. Interesting to see what his next move will be.

  2. Phil Davis: Spoiled Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, by posting a split-decision win in the main event of Bellator 266.

  3. Masaaki Noiri: Toppled FUMIYA, Ali Ayinta, and Rukiya Anpo, all by T(KO) in one night, en route to winning the K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix on Sunday.

  4. Hyun Mi Choi: Made her eighth defense of her WBA World Junior Lightweight title, TKOing Simone Aparecida da Silva in the ninth round in Seoul on Saturday.

  5. Tommy Frank: Claimed the vacant BBBofC British Flyweight championship after a 12-round unanimous decision over Matt Windle.

6. Matt Bessette: Has now won both featherweight and lightweight gold in CES MMA after slapping on a reverse triangle on Ryan Dela Cruz in the main event of CES 64.

7. Jose Valenzuela: In the main event of the only televised boxing card of the weekend, Valenzuela stayed undefeated with a UD win over Deiner Berrio on Fox Sports 1 Saturday night.

8. Dustin Akbari: The main event victor at Fight To Win 184 by split-decision, getting the best of Hugo Marques.

9. Kevin Tariq Osaro: In the biggest kickboxing card of the weekend, it was Osaro climing to 16-1 with a first-round knockout of the overmatched Reinis Porozovs in the main event of King of Kings 92.

10. Jailton Almeida/Albert Duraev/Lukasz Brzeski/Jack Della Maddalena/Jasmine Jasudavicius: The newest UFC contract recipients at Dana White’s Contender Series.

11. Kash Ali: Still the IBF European heavyweight champion after stopping Roman Gorst in seven rounds in Yorkshire on Saturday.

12. Victor Dias: After a third-round armbar of Ryskulbek Ibraimov, Dias has one successful Titan Fighting Championship flyweight under his belt.

13. Ben Parrish: Owner of the biggest upset of the weekend, coming in as a +700 underdog and flattening Christian Edwards in 38 seconds to kick off the Bellator 266 main card.

14. Blake Smith: At CFFC’s 100th event, it was Smith earning the main event win and the new reigning and defending Cage Fury Lightweight champion.

15. Kai Asakura/Naoki Inoue/Hiromasa Ougikubo/Kenta Takizawa: All four advanced to the semifinals in RIZIN’s Bantamweight Grand Prix.

 

Honorable Mention:

Jay Perrin
Neiman Gracie

