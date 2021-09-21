MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 21/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Antonina Shevchenko (9-3) vs Casey O’Neill (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Alex Caceres (18-12) vs Seung Woo Choi (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (10-4) vs Zhang Weili (21-2) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) vs Marlon Vera (17-7-1) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Bobby Green (27-12-1) vs Al Iaquinta (14-6-1) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Shane Burgos (13-3) vs Billy Quarantillo (16-3) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Alex Pereira (3-1) vs Andreas Michailidis (13-4) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Ian Garry (7-0) vs Jordan Williams (9-5) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Ben Rothwell (39-13) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Felicia Spencer (8-3) vs Leah Letson (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Collin Anglin (8-2) vs Sean Woodson (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Eryk Anders (14-5) vs Roman Dolidze (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Sean Brady (14-0) vs Michael Chiesa (17-5) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) vs Marcin Prachnio (15-5) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Rafael Fiziev (10-1) vs Brad Riddell (10-1) – UFC Fight Night 199 – Dec 4th

Jimmy Crute (12-2) vs Jamahal Hill (8-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 199 – Dec 4th

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (21-4) vs Julianna Pena (10-4) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliviera (31-8) vs Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Maycee Barber (9-2) vs Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Andre Muniz (21-4) vs Dricus Du Plessis (16-2) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Randy Costa (6-2) vs Tony Kelley (7-2) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Anthony Hernandez (8-2) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 200 – Dec 18th

Josh Parisian (14-4) vs Don’Tale Mayes (8-4) – UFC Fight Night 200 – Dec 18th

Bellator

Benson Henderson (28-10) vs Brent Primus (10-2) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th

