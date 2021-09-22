Fight of the Day: Derrick Jefferson vs. Maurice Harris

Date: November 6, 1999
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Convention Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Date: November 6, 1999
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Convention Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
When the Green Bay Packers drafted cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, most experts projected that it was just a (…)
It’s been a journey full of ups and downs for the Finnish winger since being selected 4th overall in 2016, but as it stands now the (…)
Brandon Graham is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Brandon Brooks has been placed on IR with at least a chance to return later in (…)
Jon Lester of Tacoma, WA became the third active Major League Baseball pitcher to record 200 career wins on Monday. Lester notched the W in a (…)
A question for Yankees fans … did you really think the Mets were going to help you tonight? I mean, did you think Bob Stanley was going (…)
One of my favorite board games growing up was Stratego by Milton-Bradley. Its a pretty simple 2-player game of (…)
The regular season is winding down and the New York Mets (73-77) have slim playoff hopes. The Mets did good work to snap a five-game losing (…)
The second week of the 2021 National Football League season has now been concluded. Here are the top five offensive performers from (…)
The Green Bay Packers got back on track with a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Monday night. Aaron Rodgers threw four (…)