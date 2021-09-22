Roster moves and early odds as Eagles prepare for Dallas

Brandon Graham is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Brandon Brooks has been placed on IR with at least a chance to return later in the season. Not a good week to be named “Brandon”…

Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the team has placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. The Eagles also officially announced that they’ve signed guard Jack Anderson off the Bills’ practice squad.

Graham tore his Achilles during Philadelphia’s loss to San Francisco on Sunday and will be out for the rest of the season. In his first season with the Eagles, veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan was listed as Graham’s backup.

Brooks heads to IR with a pectoral injury suffered against the 49ers. Sunday will be the first time Brooks has missed a game since 2016.

Rookie lineman Landon Dickerson is likely to start for Brooks when the Eagles take on the Cowboys in Week Three.

Simultaneously the Eagles signed G Jack Anderson off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The rookie guard out of Texas Tech was a seventh-round pick (No. 236 overall) of the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old started all 38 games he played for the Red Raiders, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020. The 6-4, 314-pound Anderson was also a team captain and two-time first-team All-Big 12 Academic selection. Anderson is a native of Frisco, Texas.

Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad; release C Harry Crider from the practice squad