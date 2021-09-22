Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 24

6:30am: ONE: Revolution (B/R Live)

8:00am: Johnson vs. Usyk Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

9:30am: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from London (DAZN)

11:50am: UFC 266 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: 2021 Grapple in the Temple (FloGrappling)

6:05pm: UFC 266 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: CES Boxing: Traett vs. Williams (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 185 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: John Gabbana vs. Supreme Patty ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Carlos Molina vs. Juan Carlos Raygoza II/Eddie Ramirez vs. Jorge Canales Pulido ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 115 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Unified MMA 41 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:35pm: Jarico O’Quinn vs. Saul Sanchez/Devaun Lee vs. Timur Kerefov (Showtime)

Saturday September 25

3:00am: 2021 Constanta Beach Wrestling World Series Final (FloWrestling)

11:00am: FloGrappling Who’s Number One Championship (FloGrappling)

11:00am: 2021 Cosmic Clash (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk/Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic (DAZN)

2:00pm: Superior Challenge 23 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: UFC 266 Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Global Legion Fight Championship 19 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 266 Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 331 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 266 (Pay-Per-View)

Sunday September 26

1:00am: UFC 266 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 266 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00am: 2021 Constanta Beach Wrestling World Series Final (FloWrestling)

11:00am: FloGrappling Who’s Number One Championship (FloGrappling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After piddling around for seemingly months, both the UFC and boxing return with absolutely massive cards to take up your entire Saturday.

1. UFC 266: Brian Ortega gets his second shot at UFC gold after nearly three years, Bullet defends her title, and Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler try (I’m guessing unsuccessfully) to turn back the clock.

2. Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk/Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic: The time is finally right for Usyk after conquering cruiserweight and now the WBO secondary champion at heavyweight.

3. ONE: Revolution: THREE TITLE FIGHTS DAMN YOUR EYES!

4. FloGrappling Who’s Number One Championship: Just a massive tournament featuring the best of the best in grappling.

5. Jarico O’Quinn vs. Saul Sanchez/Devaun Lee vs. Timur Kerefov: ShoBox returns with a solid enough card. Decent appetizer before Joshua-Usyk the next afternoon.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 115: Undefeated headliners Josh Silveira and Tee Cummins clash for the vacant LFA title at 205 and a ticket to the bigs.

7. Fight To Win 185: WNO absolutely is your top priority in BJJ this week, but here’s F2W, gamely charging on.

8. The DAZN Boxing Show Live from London: Rise and shine and kept hyped for A-level heavyweight championship boxing!

9. 2021 Constanta Beach Wrestling World Series Final: 3am beach wrestling! Let your freak flag fly!

10. John Gabbana vs. Supreme Patty: Good lord.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Krush Lightweight Championship Tournament Semifinals: Daiki Nagumo (2-6) vs. Shuji Kawarada (12-3) [Krush 129]

4. Krush Lightweight Championship Tournament Semifinals: Hiroki (7-3-1) vs. Satomi Yuzu (15-9-1) [Krush 129]

3. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Petchtanong Banchamek (356-56-1) vs. Zhang Chenglong (50-12-2) [ONE: Revolution]

2. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (98-18-7) vs. Taiki Naito (33-8) [ONE: Revolution]

1. ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship: Capitan Petchyindee Academy (c) (144-40-2) vs. Mehdi Zatout (77-39-1) [ONE: Revolution]

BOXING

5. IBF International Welterweight Championship: Maxim Prodan (c) (19-0-1) vs. Florian Marku (8-0-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Jarico O’Quinn (14-0-1) vs. Saul Sanchez (16-1) [ShoBox]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Callum Smith (27-1) vs. Lenin Castillo (21-3-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Lawrence Okolie (c) (16-0) vs. Dilan Prasovic (15-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (24-1) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (18-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Nick Diaz (26-9) vs. Robbie Lawler (28-15) [UFC 266]

4. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (21-3) vs. Lauren Murphy (15-4) [UFC 266]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (14-3) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) [UFC 266]

2. ONE Strawweight Championship: Joshua Pacio (c) (17-3) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-9-3) [ONE: Revolution]

1. UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (c) (22-1) vs. Brian Ortega (15-1) [UFC 266]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Women’s Heavyweight Division [FloWrestling Who’s Number One Championship]

4. Men’s 185lb Division [FloWrestling Who’s Number One Championship]

3. Women’s 115lb Division [FloWrestling Who’s Number One Championship]

2. Men’s 155lb Division [FloWrestling Who’s Number One Championship]

1. Men’s Heavyweight Division [FloWrestling Who’s Number One Championship]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Lots and lots and lots of title fights to wager on if you want to make some high-profile bets, and they’re mostly close lines!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Callum Smith over Lenin Castillo

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 266

Upset of the Week: Marlon Moraes over Merab Dvalishvili

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz