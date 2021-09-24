Combat

Fight of the Day: Cris Cyborg vs. Gina Carano

By September 24, 2021 12:47 pm

Date: August 15, 2009
Card: Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg
Championship(s): Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Championship
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose, California

 

