By Jeff Fox | September 26, 2021 12:24 am

Brian Ortega Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – NC (De La Torre) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Tavares) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Brandao) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Guida) – $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Moicano) – $104,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – W (Swanson) – $163,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Edgar) – $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – L (Holloway) – $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17/20 – W (Jung) – $225,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – L (Volkanovski) – $282,000 ($250,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,520,500