By Jeff Fox | September 26, 2021 12:00 am

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – July 27/13 – L (Carmouche) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Munoz – Oct 26/13 – W (Sexton) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Pennington) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Pacheco) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – L (Reneau) – $16,000*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – July 15/15 – W (Moras) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Pennington) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Penne) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Calderwood) – $101,000 ($23,000 show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Hill) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Jedrzejczyk) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 23/17 – W (Gadelha) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Torres) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Namajunas) – $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31/19 – L (Zhang) – $140,000 ($100,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – L (Namajunas) – $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17/20 – W (Chookagian) – $185,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – L (Shevchenko) – $132,000 ($100,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – W (Calvillo) – $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,943,000