Combat

Fight of the Day: Hideaki Yamazaki vs. Yuta Kubo

Fight of the Day: Hideaki Yamazaki vs. Yuta Kubo

Combat

Fight of the Day: Hideaki Yamazaki vs. Yuta Kubo

By September 27, 2021 9:31 am

By |

 

Date: March 4, 2016
Card: 2016 K-1 65kg World Grand Prix Japan
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

29m

Combat 29m ago

  A quick snapshot at the week that was.   Biggest Upset: Saul Sanchez +230 over Ja’Rico O’Quinn (…)

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

The Mets might as well have put out a lineup that looked like this: CF Crewman Grant SS Horta Fodder RF Crewman Hendorff 1B Lieutenant (…)

More Combat
Home