The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Saul Sanchez +230 over Ja’Rico O’Quinn
Notable New Champions:
- ONE Lightweight Champion: Ok Rae Yoon
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Light Heavyweight Champion: Josh Silveira
- Unified MMA Welterweight Champion: Shane Campbell
- IBF International Welterweight Champion: Florian Marku
- WBA Super/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
- WBA Intercontinental Middleweight Champion: Christopher Ousley
Going Forward:
- Plant with the Miss, Canelo with the Counter: Good lord. Not off to a great start, Caleb! Any time you throw the first punch at a press conference, and somehow still get the worst of it isn’t a great day for your look.
- No Home Cooking on the Menu: The United Kingdom tends to be where non-British fighters tend to get robbed on the cards. So when Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk went to the cards after a clear one-sided victory for Usyk, we all puckered our exit doors a little tighter, but alas! They got it right! Usyk won on all three cards and the ever-rare instance of a Brit losing his belt on his home turf was completed.
- Held Sway: Of the four major world championship fights on the line between the two massive combat sports cards this weekend, three went the way of the champion, as it was a day, sorry Anthony, where the champions took care of business.