The Monday Bulletin

The Monday Bulletin

By September 27, 2021 9:51 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Saul Sanchez +230 over Ja’Rico O’Quinn

 

Notable New Champions:

  • ONE Lightweight Champion: Ok Rae Yoon
  • Legacy Fighting Alliance Light Heavyweight Champion: Josh Silveira
  • Unified MMA Welterweight Champion: Shane Campbell
  • IBF International Welterweight Champion: Florian Marku
  • WBA Super/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
  • WBA Intercontinental Middleweight Champion: Christopher Ousley

 

Going Forward:

  1. Plant with the Miss, Canelo with the Counter: Good lord. Not off to a great start, Caleb! Any time you throw the first punch at a press conference, and somehow still get the worst of it isn’t a great day for your look.
  2. No Home Cooking on the Menu: The United Kingdom tends to be where non-British fighters tend to get robbed on the cards. So when Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk went to the cards after a clear one-sided victory for Usyk, we all puckered our exit doors a little tighter, but alas! They got it right! Usyk won on all three cards and the ever-rare instance of a Brit losing his belt on his home turf was completed.
  3. Held Sway: Of the four major world championship fights on the line between the two massive combat sports cards this weekend, three went the way of the champion, as it was a day, sorry Anthony, where the champions took care of business.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

