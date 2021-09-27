UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 27/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967 2 2 4 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 866.5 3 6 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 800.5 4 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5 5 4 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 6 5 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 723 7 7 7 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700 8 8 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614 9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600 10 10 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595 11 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581 12 12 15 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576 13 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 14 14 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 507 15 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506 16 16 11 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 483.5 17 17 14 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5 18 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 445 19 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 440 20 20 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438 21 21 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5 22 24 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403 23 23 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396 24 25 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 367 25 27 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364 26 25 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 358 27 28 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5 28 29 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 29 43 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5 30 30 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 337 31 31 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330 32 234 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 320.5 33 33 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305 33 345 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 305 35 34 Li Jingliang Welterweight 298.5 36 35 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5 37 36 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 38 38 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 283 39 22 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281 39 39 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 281 41 42 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5 42 43 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 43 45 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268 44 85 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 258.5 45 46 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258 46 47 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251 47 48 9W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 48 49 Uriah Hall Middleweight 247 49 50 Song Yadong Bantamweight 244.5 50 40 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 244 51 51 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 52 53 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 238 53 54 Rob Font Bantamweight 236 54 86 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 234 55 55 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5 56 56 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 56 91 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230 58 58 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227 59 59 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 226.5 60 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 61 61 James Krause Welterweight 224.5 62 37 Kevin Lee Welterweight 223 63 62 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 64 65 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218 64 65 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 66 67 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217 67 68 Ryan Hall Featherweight 216 68 69 Sean Brady Welterweight 215 69 70 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 69 70 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 213 71 56 Dan Hooker Lightweight 212 72 73 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 209 73 41 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203 73 75 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 203 75 76 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5 76 77 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 201 77 78 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 78 79 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196 79 80 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 80 NR Al Iaquinta Lightweight 192 80 62 Conor McGregor Lightweight 192 80 82 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 80 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192 84 84 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 85 64 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188 86 81 Randy Brown Welterweight 187 87 182 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 186 88 136 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182 89 88 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 179.5 90 122 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179 91 89 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178 92 91 Brendan Allen Middleweight 177 93 95 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 174.5 94 96 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 95 97 Niko Price Welterweight 170 96 99 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5 97 72 Darren Till Middleweight 164 98 100 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163 99 101 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162 100 102 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160 101 103 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5 102 104 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 103 105 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5 104 169 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156 105 107 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5 106 97 Alex Morono Welterweight 155 106 108 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 108 109 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5 109 110 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 110 168 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5 111 91 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 153 112 106 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 152 113 111 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151 114 NR Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 150 115 113 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 116 114 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 149 117 115 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148 118 135 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 145.5 119 164 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145 120 118 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 121 119 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144 122 120 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 123 121 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143 124 123 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 142 125 124 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 125 117 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 138.5 127 74 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138 127 125 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 138 127 94 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138 130 126 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5 131 127 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 137 132 128 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 136 133 129 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 134 130 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 134 112 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135 136 291 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134 137 131 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5 138 132 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133 139 133 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131 140 134 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130 140 164 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130 140 90 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 130 143 136 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129 143 136 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 129 145 139 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 146 140 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128 147 142 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 127.5 148 143 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 126 149 144 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5 150 146 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 151 147 Trevin Giles Middleweight 119.5 152 148 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119 153 NR Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118 154 32 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5 154 149 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 156 151 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117 156 151 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117 156 151 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 156 151 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117 160 156 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116 160 156 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116 162 160 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 162 160 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5 164 162 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 164 156 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 114 166 163 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 113.5 167 169 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110 167 169 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110 169 172 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109 169 172 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 171 174 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 172 175 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 108 172 175 Darren Elkins Featherweight 108 174 177 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107 175 178 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106 175 240 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106 175 178 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 106 175 178 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106 179 436 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5 180 183 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 180 183 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104 180 183 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104 180 327 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104 184 186 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103 185 229 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102 186 159 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101 187 189 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100 187 189 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 189 192 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5 189 192 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5 191 194 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98 192 511 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97 192 198 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 192 188 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 97 195 199 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 195 354 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96 195 199 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 195 151 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96 199 189 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 95.5 199 201 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5 201 203 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 95 201 203 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 203 206 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93 204 207 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 91 205 208 Julio Arce Bantamweight 90.5 206 209 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5 106 209 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 106 209 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 209 212 Court McGee Welterweight 88 209 212 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88 209 187 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88 209 212 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88 213 215 Andre Fili Featherweight 87 213 215 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87 213 346 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87 216 218 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5 217 219 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 217 219 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86 217 219 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 217 219 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 86 217 164 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 86 217 219 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86 217 219 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 86 217 219 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86 225 194 Brandon Royval Flyweight 85 225 52 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85 225 226 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 85 225 226 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 229 232 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5 230 234 Damon Jackson Featherweight 81 230 205 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 81 230 234 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81 233 236 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5 234 237 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80 234 511 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80 234 237 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 234 NR Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 234 237 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 239 91 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79 239 215 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79 241 241 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78 241 241 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78 243 244 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 77.5 244 245 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 245 246 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5 245 246 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5 245 246 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 248 249 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76 249 251 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5 250 194 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 75 250 252 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75 252 254 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74 252 291 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74 252 254 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74 255 257 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72 255 257 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72 257 339 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 71 258 260 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70 258 249 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70 258 260 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70 258 260 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 262 233 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69 262 263 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 69 262 263 14W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 265 266 Cub Swanson Featherweight 68.5 266 267 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 266 267 Luis Pena Lightweight 68 266 267 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68 269 272 Thiago Moises Lightweight 67.5 270 274 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 271 275 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 272 277 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65 272 277 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 65 272 277 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65 272 277 Tim Means Welterweight 65 276 281 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 276 281 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 64 278 283 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63 279 284 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 279 284 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 281 286 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5 282 287 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61 282 287 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 284 241 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 60.5 284 289 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 60.5 286 291 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 60 286 291 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60 286 291 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 286 272 Mickey Gall Welterweight 60 286 NR Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60 291 297 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 292 267 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 59 293 298 Bobby Green Lightweight 58.5 294 299 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 58 294 NR Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 294 415 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 58 297 301 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57 298 302 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56 299 267 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5 300 304 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 300 304 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 300 304 Danny Roberts Welterweight 55 300 304 Don Madge Lightweight 55 300 392 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55 305 309 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54 305 309 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 305 309 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54 305 309 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 305 229 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 305 291 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54 305 309 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54 312 317 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52 313 337 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5 314 318 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51 315 319 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50 315 NR Andre Petroski Middleweight 50 315 NR Bryan Battle Middleweight 50 315 319 Charles Rosa Featherweight 50 315 319 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50 315 319 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 50 315 319 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50 315 319 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 315 511 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50 324 300 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 49.5 324 87 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5 324 325 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 327 304 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49 327 327 Darrick Minner Featherweight 49 327 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 327 327 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 49 327 289 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49 332 NR Luke Rockhold Middleweight 48 332 333 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 48 332 333 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 335 335 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47 335 360 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 47 337 337 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 338 340 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46 339 340 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45 339 340 Kay Hansen Women’s Strawweight 45 339 NR Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 45 342 327 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5 343 316 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44 343 NR Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 44 345 347 Jared Gordon Lightweight 43.5 345 347 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 347 349 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 43 348 350 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5 349 351 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 350 377 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41 350 353 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41 352 327 Clay Guida Lightweight 40 352 354 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40 352 354 Manel Kape Flyweight 40 352 511 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 40 352 340 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40 352 354 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 358 359 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5 359 360 Alan Patrick Lightweight 38 359 360 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38 361 364 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37 361 364 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37 361 364 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37 361 364 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 361 364 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37 366 309 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5 367 369 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 367 369 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36 367 340 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 367 369 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 367 436 William Knight Light Heavyweight 36 372 325 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5 372 375 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 374 376 Randy Costa Bantamweight 34 375 335 Omar Morales Featherweight 33 375 377 Shane Young Featherweight 33 377 379 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 377 369 David Zawada Welterweight 32 377 379 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32 380 381 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 380 381 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31 382 383 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 383 384 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29.5 383 369 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5 385 456 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29 385 351 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29 385 385 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29 385 385 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 29 385 385 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29 385 385 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 385 385 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29 392 360 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28 392 392 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28 392 392 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 392 392 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 28 392 392 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28 397 398 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27 397 398 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 27 397 398 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 400 401 Jason Witt Welterweight 26 400 392 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 400 401 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 26 400 385 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 26 404 404 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5 405 405 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25 405 354 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 25 407 409 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 407 409 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 409 411 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22 410 408 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 21.5 410 444 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5 412 413 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 413 415 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 20 413 415 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 20 413 415 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 413 226 Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 20 413 415 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 413 415 Jared Gooden Welterweight 20 413 415 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 413 415 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 413 415 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20 413 415 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20 413 415 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 20 413 415 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20 413 NR Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20 413 415 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 413 415 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20 428 430 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 428 430 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19 428 430 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 428 430 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19 428 430 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19 428 430 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19 428 456 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19 435 411 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 18 435 436 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 18 435 511 Liana Jojua Women’s Strawweight 18 435 436 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18 435 436 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18 435 436 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 435 485 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18 435 436 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 435 415 Uros Medic Lightweight 18 444 391 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5 445 444 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 445 444 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 447 447 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 447 NR Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 16 447 447 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16 447 436 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16 451 450 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 452 451 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14 452 405 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14 452 451 Vince Morales Bantamweight 14 455 454 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5 456 455 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 457 456 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 457 456 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10 457 456 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10 457 456 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10 457 NR Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 10 457 456 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 457 456 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 10 457 447 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 457 456 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 457 456 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10 457 456 Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10 457 456 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10 457 456 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 457 NR Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 457 456 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10 457 456 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 457 NR Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10 457 456 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10 457 NR Nick Maximov Middleweight 10 457 456 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 10 457 NR Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10 457 456 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 457 456 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10 457 456 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 10 457 456 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10 457 456 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10 457 456 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10 457 456 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10 457 456 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 457 456 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10 457 456 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 10 488 485 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 488 485 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9 488 485 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 488 485 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9 488 485 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 9 488 456 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9 488 485 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9 488 485 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 488 485 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 488 485 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 488 456 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9 488 485 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9 488 453 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9 488 485 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9 488 485 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 9 488 485 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9 504 413 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8 504 503 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8 504 503 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8 504 503 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 508 507 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7 509 508 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 510 503 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 511 NR Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 511 511 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 511 511 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 511 511 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 511 511 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 511 164 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0 511 NR Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0 511 178 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 511 511 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 511 511 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0 511 NR Cody Brundage Middleweight 0 511 511 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 511 511 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0 511 511 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 511 511 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 511 511 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 511 511 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0 511 511 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 511 511 Gaetano Pirrello Featherweight 0 511 NR Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0 511 511 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 511 511 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 511 511 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 511 511 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 511 511 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0 511 511 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 511 509 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 0 511 511 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 511 511 JP Buys Flyweight 0 511 514 JP Buys Bantamweight 0 511 511 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 511 511 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 511 511 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 511 511 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0 511 NR Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0 511 511 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 511 511 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0 511 NR Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0 511 NR Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0 511 511 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 511 511 Martin Day Featherweight 0 511 NR Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0 511 511 Mason Jones Lightweight 0 511 NR Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0 511 511 Mike Jackson Welterweight 0 511 511 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 511 511 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0 511 511 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 511 511 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0 511 NR Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 511 511 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0 511 511 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 511 511 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0 511 511 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0 511 511 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 511 511 Sarah Alpar Women’s Flyweight 0 511 511 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0 511 511 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0 511 511 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 511 511 Steve Garcia Lightweight 0 511 511 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 511 511 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 0 511 NR Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Flyweight 0 511 511 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 511 511 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 511 511 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights



