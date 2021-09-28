9/28/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

There is just one week left in the regular season and the New York Mets (73-82) are left to play out the string. The Mets have dropped 10 of their past 11 games to guarantee a losing season, marking them the first team in the history of the league to spend 103 days in first place only to finish the season with a losing record. All that’s left for the Mets to accomplish this week is to finish 2021 on a better note, something they will look to accomplish as they begin their final homestand of the season today against the Miami Marlins (64-91). The first two games of the four-game series will be played in a doubleheader today, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Game 2 is slated to begin no earlier than 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Stroman struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox last Tuesday to suffer his 13th loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Zach Thompson (2-6, 3.30 ERA). Thompson’s last outing came in a relief appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday when he tossed a scoreless inning.

Game 2 will see righty Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.28 ERA in 2019) take the mound for the Mets. This will be Syndergaard’s first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67 ERA), who is vying for the National League’s Rookie of the Year award. Rogers was beaten up by the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his eighth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

