MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 28/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Randy Brown (13-4) vs Jared Gooden (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th

Jonathan Martinez (13-4) vs Aaron Phillips (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Francisco Trinaldo (26-8) vs Gabe Green (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Ricky Glenn (22-6-1) vs Grant Dawson (17-1) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Albert Duraev (14-3) vs Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Ode’ Osbourne (9-4, 1 NC) vs C.J. Vergara (9-2-1) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Jailton Almeida (14-2) vs Danilo Marques (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Song Yadong (17-5-1) vs Julio Arce (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Adrian Yanez (14-3) vs Davey Grant (13-5) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Pat Sabatini (15-3) vs Gavin Tucker (13-2) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Rob Font (19-4) vs Jose Aldo (30-7) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Brendan Allen (17-4) vs Brad Tavares (19-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Matt Brown (29-16-1) vs Bryan Barberena (15-8) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Ryan Hall (8-2) vs Darrick Minner (26-12) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Derrick Lewis (25-8) vs Chris Daukaus (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Raphael Assuncao (27-8) vs Ricky Simon (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Gerald Meerschaert (33-14) vs Abusupiyan Magomedov (21-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Kleydson Rodriguez (7-1) vs Zarrukh Adashev (4-3) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th

Bill Algeo (14-6) vs Joanderson Brito (12-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th

Derek Brunson (23-7) vs Jared Cannonier (14-5) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Greg Hardy (7-4) vs Aleksei Oleinik (59-15-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Bellator

Light Heavyweight Championship/Grand Prix Semifinals: Vadim Nemkov (13-2) vs Julius Anglickas (10-1) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th

ONE Championship

Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (24-4) vs John Lineker (31-9) – ONE X – Dec 5th

Featherweight Championship: Thanh Le (12-2) vs Garry Tonon (6-0) ONE X – Dec 5th

(special Muay Thai & MMA fight): Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon – ONE X – Dec 5th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)