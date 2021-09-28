The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

By The Hall of Very Good | September 28, 2021 1:30 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Frank Thomas.

The “Big Hurt” returns to talk to the boys about what to watch for as we head into the playoffs, why Vlad Jr. might be the story of the year, shares his thoughts on the Field of Dreams game and discovers the bond he shares with Lou.

SHOW NOTES:

Three big storylines to watch heading in MLB’s thrilling final week

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still win AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani?

"That was one of the best games I have ever seen, and it felt like it was the 7th Game of the World Series." 🎇🙌@TheBigHurt_35 thinks back to the Field of Dreams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NHA4189QBX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 14, 2021

