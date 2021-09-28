Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

By September 28, 2021 1:30 am

By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Frank Thomas.

The “Big Hurt” returns to talk to the boys about what to watch for as we head into the playoffs, why Vlad Jr. might be the story of the year, shares his thoughts on the Field of Dreams game and discovers the bond he shares with Lou.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Three big storylines to watch heading in MLB’s thrilling final week

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still win AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani?

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Varilux.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

17hr

Combat 17hr ago

  A quick snapshot at the week that was.   Biggest Upset: Saul Sanchez +230 over Ja’Rico O’Quinn (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home