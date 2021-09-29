Rangers to retire number 30 jersey of Henrik Lundqvist

The New York Rangers will be retiring the number 30 jersey of Henrik Lundqvist according to Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. The ceremony will take place on January 28 when the Rangers host the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist could be considered one of the greatest Rangers goaltenders of all-time. He is the Rangers leader in regular season wins (459), shutouts (64), playoff wins (61).

A native of Are, Sweden, Lundqvist played 15 seasons for the Rangers from 2005 to 2020. He had a record of 459-310-96, with a goals against average of 2.43, and a save percentage of .918.

In the playoffs, Lundqvist had a record of 61 wins and 67 losses, along with a goals against average of 2.30, a save percentage of .921, and 10 shutouts. Despite playing 130 playoff games for the Rangers, Lundqvist never won a Stanley Cup.

Lundqvist did win the Vezina Trophy. He received that honour in 2012. During the 2011-12 season, Lundqvist had a record of 39 wins, 18 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time, along with eight shutouts, a goals against average of 1.97, and a save percentage of .930. It was the only time in Lundqvist’s career that he had a goals against average under two.

In his phenomenal career, Lundqvist led the NHL in shutouts twice. He had 10 shutouts in 2007-08, and 11 shutouts in 2010-11. Lundqvist also led the NHL with 24 wins during the 2012-13 season, which was cut to 48 games because of a NHL lockout.

Five times Lundqvist was a NHL All-Star. He was selected in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, and 2019.

Lundqvist was also known for his excellent consistency. He is the only goaltender ever to have 11 30-win seasons over his first 12 NHL seasons. Lundqvist is also first place all-time in wins for a European goaltender. His 459 wins, which is sixth all-time, are 70 more wins than Dominik Hasek.

Lundqvist retired from the NHL on August 20. He was to play his final season in the NHL a year ago with the Washington Capitals, but did not play a game because of a heart condition.