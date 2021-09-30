9/30/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The good news for the New York Mets (75-83) last night was that they got a gem from Taijuan Walker to end his season. Walker delivered a strong effort against the Miami Marlins (65-93), leaving after 7.1 innings with a 2-0 lead and a pair of runners for Seth Lugo, who proceeded to allow both to score and gave up one of his own in a 3-2 loss. The Mets will now look to bounce back and wrap up their home schedule on a positive note by securing a series victory against the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the home finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-8, 3.87 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight in his final regular-season start. Hill pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from the Mets’ offense. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Edward Cabrera (0-3, 5.79 ERA). Cabrera had a tough time in his last start, giving up three runs in three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday to pick up his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: