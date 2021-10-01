10/1/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets (76-83) managed to close out their home schedule on a positive note by winning three out of four over the Miami Marlins, including a 12-3 victory last night that was highlighted by a multi-home run game from Pete Alonso as well as a grand slam from Francisco Lindor. The game itself was certainly emotional for several players who could be spending their last days with the organization, including outfielder Michael Conforto, who got a nice hand from the fans in the ninth inning last night. The last piece of business for the 2021 Mets to deal with is to wrap up their season with a weekend trip to take on the National League East champion Atlanta Braves (86-72). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-6, 4.78 ERA) is set to make the final start of his rookie season for the Mets. Megill was beaten up in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings a week ago against the Milwaukee Brewers to suffer his sixth loss of the season. The Braves will counter with fellow rookie righty Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.98 ERA). Ynoa was shelled by the San Diego Padres last Saturday, giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss as the Braves rallied for a 10-8 win in 10 innings, leaving him with a no-decision instead.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s starting lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/BiPAiqKfOL
— New York Mets (@Mets) October 1, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 8-8 against the Braves so far this season but dropped three out of five when the teams last met in late July at Citi Field.
- The Mets are 3-3 at Truist Park this season and dropped two out of three during their last trip to Atlanta in late June.
- Megill has a 3.68 ERA in three career starts against the Braves.
- Ynoa has never faced the Mets before.
- Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Jonathan Villar will get the night off. Dominic Smith will start in left field and bat fifth, Kevin Pillar will play right field and hit seventh while Jose Peraza will start at third base and bat eighth.
- Ozzie Albies (2 for 8, HR, 3 RBI), Freddie Freeman (4 for 8) and Austin Riley (2 for 8, HR, RBI) have done well in a limited sample size against Megill.
- Javier Baez hit a three-run homer against Ynoa earlier this season when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.