The Betting Window for October 1-3

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Daniele Scardina -1200 over Juergen Doberstein ($65)

Thiago Santos -155 over Johnny Walker ($10)

Misha Cirkunov +125 over Krzysztof Jotko ($5)

Douglas Lima -110 over Michael Page ($5)

Kevin Holland -170 over Kyle Daukaus ($15)

Lima is actually the underdog in this rematch, and while I don’t forsee Page putting himself in a situation where he gets rocked again, over five rounds, which Lima has been in a ton of, Lima figures out a way to get the job done.

Scardina, fighting in Italy, should be the biggest easy bet of the weekend, no way the judges let him fail here.

Last Week: $ +33.61

Year To Date: $ +105.69

