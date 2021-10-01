Combat

The Betting Window for October 1-3

The Betting Window for October 1-3

By October 1, 2021 9:37 am

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can follow Arn Anderson and his glock into the gates of hell!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Daniele Scardina -1200 over Juergen Doberstein ($65)
  • Thiago Santos -155 over Johnny Walker ($10)
  • Misha Cirkunov +125 over Krzysztof Jotko ($5)
  • Douglas Lima -110 over Michael Page ($5)
  • Kevin Holland -170 over Kyle Daukaus ($15)

 

Lima is actually the underdog in this rematch, and while I don’t forsee Page putting himself in a situation where he gets rocked again, over five rounds, which Lima has been in a ton of, Lima figures out a way to get the job done.

Scardina, fighting in Italy, should be the biggest easy bet of the weekend, no way the judges let him fail here.

 

Last Week: $ +33.61
Year To Date: $ +105.69

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

