UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 1/21

By October 1, 2021 11:00 am

chris daukaus

Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chris Daukaus reacts following his TKO victory against Shamil Abdurakhimov during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5
2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 614
3 3 2 Ciryl Gane 479.5
4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 305
5 5 4 Derrick Lewis 283
6 9 8 Chris Daukaus 234
7 11 12 Tom Aspinall 230
8 7 Tai Tuivasa 213
9 6 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 203
10 8 6 Alexander Volkov 201
11 12 Alexandr Romanov 143
12 10 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 130
13 13 10 Marcin Tybura 129
14 14 15 Sergei Pavlovich 118
15 15 Ben Rothwell 117
16 17 Tanner Boser 100
17 18 Ovince Saint Preux 97
18 19 Aleksei Oleinik 96
18 15 16 Sergey Spivak 96
20 20 13 Walt Harris 88.5
21 21 Greg Hardy 86
21 21 Ilir Latifi 86
21 21 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86
24 25 Andrei Arlovski 57
25 24 Chase Sherman 49.5
26 26 Juan Espino 49
27 27 11 Augusto Sakai 38.5
28 29 Carlos Felipe 27
29 30 Jarjis Danho 20
30 31 Gian Villante 19
30 34 Parker Porter 19
32 32 Justin Tafa 16
33 33 Jake Collier 14
34 34 Don’Tale Mayes 10
34 34 Jared Vanderaa 10
34 34 Josh Parisian 10
37 38 Alan Baudot 0
37 38 Harry Hunsucker 0
37 38 Philipe Lins 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

