UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 1/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5 2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 614 3 3 2 Ciryl Gane 479.5 4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 305 5 5 4 Derrick Lewis 283 6 9 8 Chris Daukaus 234 7 11 12 Tom Aspinall 230 8 7 Tai Tuivasa 213 9 6 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 203 10 8 6 Alexander Volkov 201 11 12 Alexandr Romanov 143 12 10 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 130 13 13 10 Marcin Tybura 129 14 14 15 Sergei Pavlovich 118 15 15 Ben Rothwell 117 16 17 Tanner Boser 100 17 18 Ovince Saint Preux 97 18 19 Aleksei Oleinik 96 18 15 16 Sergey Spivak 96 20 20 13 Walt Harris 88.5 21 21 Greg Hardy 86 21 21 Ilir Latifi 86 21 21 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86 24 25 Andrei Arlovski 57 25 24 Chase Sherman 49.5 26 26 Juan Espino 49 27 27 11 Augusto Sakai 38.5 28 29 Carlos Felipe 27 29 30 Jarjis Danho 20 30 31 Gian Villante 19 30 34 Parker Porter 19 32 32 Justin Tafa 16 33 33 Jake Collier 14 34 34 Don’Tale Mayes 10 34 34 Jared Vanderaa 10 34 34 Josh Parisian 10 37 38 Alan Baudot 0 37 38 Harry Hunsucker 0 37 38 Philipe Lins 0

