Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 1

7:00am: Thunderdome 36 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Daniele Scardina vs. Juergen Doberstein/Devis Boschiero vs. Francesca Patera (DAZN)

2:00pm: Cage Warriors 128 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Bellator 267 (Showtime)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 128 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 186 (FloGrappling)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Battlefield Fight League 69 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Ultimate Warrior Challenge 29 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: The Tribute 2021 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday October 2

4:30am: 2021 Senior World Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Grappler Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Interstate 64 High School Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Grappler Fall Classic Freestyle (FloWrestling)

11:20am: Cage Warriors 129 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Cage Warriors 129 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Medusa 1 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: CSC Submission Only Grappling 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:30pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 101 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Boxstar Celebrity Boxing: A New Kind of Ratings War ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Noa ($29.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday October 3

4:30am: 2021 Senior World Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Grappler Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Interstate 64 Club Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Grappler Fall Classic Freestyle (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Countdown: Fury vs. Wilder III (ESPN)

6:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu: The Middleweights (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Boxing takes another week off and this is a very, VERY light UFC card. Not combat sports’s finest hour.

1. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker: This would be so much better if Walker wasn’t exposed and Santos wasn’t on a three-fight losing streak. Once upon a time, this would have been a PPV main event world title fight.

2. Bellator 267: Better main event than the UFC’s offering, but the showtime, on a Friday afternoon, is a little rough. Showtime is running a replay at 9, though.

3. Combat Jiu Jitsu: The Middleweights: Eddie Bravo’s Frankenstein creation comes back on Sunday afternoon.

4. Medusa 1: The newest female jiu-jitsu promotion featuring both traditional EBI and Combat Jiu-Jitsu rules.

5. Daniele Scardina vs. Juergen Doberstein/Devis Boschiero vs. Francesca Patera: A decent enough offering for Matchroom Italy.

6. Cage Warriors 129: Caps off Cage Warrior’s T-F-S tripleheader.

7. Countdown: Fury vs. Wilder III: And we’re on to the trilogy!

8. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 101: CFFC usually finds itself with a finish that goes viral after every show.

9. 2021 Senior World Championships: Your best wrestling option of the weekend.

10. Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Noa: That’s right, retired NBAer and candy enthusiast Lamar Odom takes the squared circle, plus, Paulie by-god Maliggnagi in action.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 73kg Bout: Jan Naus (13-4-3) vs. Oleksii Mykhailo [King of Kings 84]

4. 69kg Bout: Finn Larsen vs. Nauris Lukosiunas (5-0-2) [King of Kings 84]

3. 77kg Bout: Hynzhu Volodymyr (7-6) vs. Raimondas Avlasevicius (6-0-1) [King of Kings 84]

2. Interim King of Kings 67kg Championship: Matas Pultarazinskas (c) (8-1-1) vs. Vitas Karosas (3-0-2) [King of Kings 84]

1. King of Kings 72kg World Championship: Henrikas Viksraitis (c) (43-7-2) vs. Marek Pelcis (3-1) [King of Kings 84]

BOXING

5. Middleweight Bout: Anataoli Muratov (24-2-1) vs. Chris Eubank Jr. (30-2) [SKY Sports]

4. Junior Featherweight Bout: Ryoichi Tamura (14-5-1) vs. Yusaku Kuga (19-5-1)

3. Vacant WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Championship: Devis Boschiero (49-6-2) vs. Francesco Patera (24-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. Vacant WBO Intercontientanl Super Middleweight Championship: Daniele Scardina (19-0) vs. Juergen Doberstein (26-4-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. EBU Welterweight Championship: David Avanesyan (c) (27-3-1) vs. Liam Taylor (23-1-1) [SKY Sports]

MMA

5. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker]

4. Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (21-7) vs. Kyle Daukaus (10-2) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker]

3. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (22-10-1) vs. Niko Price (14-5) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (18-5) vs. Thiago Santos (21-9) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker]

1. Welterweight Bout: Douglas Lima (32-9) vs. Michael Page (19-1) [Bellator 267]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-4. N/A

3. Strawweight EBI Tournament [Medusa 1]

2. Bantamweight Combat Jiu-Jitsu Tournament [Medusa 1]

1. 16-Man Combat Jiu Jitsu Middleweight Tournament [Combat Jiu Jitsu: The Middleweights]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Betting heavily on Lima turning off MVP’s lights yet again! A win all around!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Daniele Scardina over Juergen Doberstein

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Combat Jiu Jitsu: The Middleweights

Upset of the Week: Misha Cirkunov over Misha Cirkunov over Krzysztof Jotko

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Misha Cirkunov