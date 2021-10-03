MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 3/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Sijara Eubanks (7-6) vs Luana Carolina (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Dumont – Oct 16th

Interim Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan (15-2) vs Cory Sandhagen (14-3) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Islam Makhachev (20-1) vs Dan Hooker (21-10) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Lerone Murphy (10-0-1) vs Makwan Amirkhani (16-6) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Joel Alvarez (18-2) vs Thiago Moises (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Ketlen Vieira (11-1) vs Miesha Tate (19-7) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Tai Tuivasa (12-3) vs Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Pedro Munhoz (19-6, 1 NC) vs Dominick Cruz (23-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Sean O’Malley (14-1) vs Raulian Paiva (21-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Raquel Pennington (12-9) vs Julia Avila (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Darren Elkins (25-9) vs Cub Swanson (27-12) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Brandon Royval (12-6) vs Rogerio Bontorin (17-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th

Kay Hansen (7-4) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th

Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) vs Wellington Turman (17-5) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)