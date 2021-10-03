MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 3/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Sijara Eubanks (7-6) vs Luana Carolina (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Dumont – Oct 16th
Interim Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan (15-2) vs Cory Sandhagen (14-3) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th
Islam Makhachev (20-1) vs Dan Hooker (21-10) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th
Lerone Murphy (10-0-1) vs Makwan Amirkhani (16-6) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th
Joel Alvarez (18-2) vs Thiago Moises (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th
Ketlen Vieira (11-1) vs Miesha Tate (19-7) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Tai Tuivasa (12-3) vs Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Pedro Munhoz (19-6, 1 NC) vs Dominick Cruz (23-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Sean O’Malley (14-1) vs Raulian Paiva (21-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Raquel Pennington (12-9) vs Julia Avila (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th
Darren Elkins (25-9) vs Cub Swanson (27-12) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th
Brandon Royval (12-6) vs Rogerio Bontorin (17-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th
Kay Hansen (7-4) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Jan 15th
Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) vs Wellington Turman (17-5) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
