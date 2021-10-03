UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Thiago Santos ended his skid last night in Las Vegas and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Thiago Santos: $176,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez: $145,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $141,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko: $123,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $104,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $99,000 ($78,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Mullarkey: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Casey O’Neill: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $84,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Breeden for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Misha Cirkunov: $80,000 ($69,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gordon: $70,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karol Rosa: $54,300 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,800 from Correia for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bethe Correia: $34,200 ($29,000 to show, $5,800 fine for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith: $29,500 ($25,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Solecki: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Eduardo: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Daukaus: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Stephanie Egger: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gaetano Pirrello: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shanna Young: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Breeden: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)