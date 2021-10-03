Welcome Back Robinson Cano!

I wasn’t going to spend too much time writing about Sunday’s final game. But I did want to check out Noah Syndergaard’s second and final start of the year. Suffice to say it didn’t go as well as his first one. His second pitch of the game was a fastball right down the pipe as he missed location, and Jorge Soler smacked it out just inside the fair pole for a 1-0 deficit.

Ozzie Albies then hit a ground rule double off a 94 mph fastball right on the outer edge … not a bad pitch at all. And then Austin Riley pulled a changeup on the outer edge for a run scoring single to make it 2-0. Two hits off pitchers whose locations weren’t that bad. After the Soler home run, I esxpected worse from Syndergaard, but considering everything I don’t think it was a horrible outing.

Other than that, the Braves scored three more against Trevor Williams and the season is done. I’m just watching the game to hear the running conversation between Gare and Keith. I’ve already gotten my laugh of the day from SNY’s opening montage of great Mets moments at Citi Field this season, which led off with two Patrick Mazeika walk off fielders choices against the Diamondbacks and the Orioles. (I think the montage was put together so that Keith didn’t have to do the open from the media dining center.)

No, Luis Rojas hasn’t been fired … yet. Also, I’d like to take this opportunity to offically welcome Robinson Canó back to the team.

Today’s Hate List