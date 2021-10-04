Combat

Fight of the Day: Dean Lister vs. Josh Barnett

October 4, 2021 8:17 am

Date: August 9, 2014
Card: Metamoris 4
Championship(s):
Venue: Peterson Automotive Museum
Location: Los Angeles, California

 

