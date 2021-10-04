The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Ihor Potieria +250 over Lukasz Sudolski
Notable New Champions:
- WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight Champion: Daniele Scardina
- WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Champion: Francesco Patera
- Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion: Dominique Wooding
- Interim Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion: Paul Hughes
- Ultimate Warrior Challenge Flyweight Champion: Soslenis Carvalho
- Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion: Sam Creasey
- Medusa EBI Rules Strawweight Champion: Fatima Kline
- Medusa Combat Jiu-Jitsu Riles Bantamweight Champion: Brianna Ste-Marie
Going Forward:
- Manny Retires: Bigger fish to fry for the one of the best to ever lace them up, Manny Pacquiao, as the higher call for president of the Philippines has finally ended his professional boxing career.
- Home Cooking Returns: Merely one week after the notoriously homer-ific UK judging got the call right in awarding Oleksandr Usyk the victory over Anthony Joshua, they went right back to earning their reputation, as they gave the Bellator 267 main event to the UK’s Michael Page, despite being outlanded in every single type of strike by Douglas Lima. Disgusting.
- Not So Easy, Huh?: Years from now, some sort of oral history is going to be released about the actual SHITSHOW that Teofimo Lopez and Triller’s relationship was. After losing a year of his career to a George Kambosis fight that’s been rescheduled, cancelled, and rescheduled so many times that I’ve lost count, Triller has at last thrown their hands in the air, and distanced themselves from this entire mess. Not only that, they say they’re out of the “freakshow” fight business!
- DONE-Ced: Another kickboxing great transitioning to the cage, as Cedric Doumbe announced his retirement from kickboxing as he transitions to MMA.