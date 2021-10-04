UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 4/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|700
|2
|2
|2
|Glover Teixeira
|396
|3
|3
|5
|Anthony Smith
|339.5
|4
|4
|4
|Aleksandar Rakic
|230
|5
|5
|13
|Paul Craig
|218
|6
|7
|3
|Jiri Prochazka
|192
|6
|7
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|192
|8
|6
|11
|Johnny Walker
|180
|9
|10
|8
|Magomed Ankalaev
|163
|10
|11
|15
|Jimmy Crute
|160
|11
|9
|12
|Ryan Spann
|138
|12
|12
|7
|Dominick Reyes
|135.5
|13
|13
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|133
|14
|15
|Alonzo Menifield
|113.5
|14
|16
|6
|Thiago Santos
|113.5
|16
|17
|16
|Jamahal Hill
|98
|17
|19
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|81
|18
|18
|Ion Cutelaba
|80
|19
|20
|Da Un Jung
|78
|20
|21
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|76
|21
|27
|Dustin Jacoby
|71
|22
|23
|Eryk Anders
|60.5
|23
|24
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|56
|24
|25
|Ed Herman
|54
|25
|26
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|51.5
|26
|30
|William Knight
|36
|27
|31
|Marcin Prachnio
|29
|28
|29
|Devin Clark
|28
|29
|28
|Modestas Bukauskas
|25
|30
|32
|Maxim Grishin
|18
|30
|38
|Tafon Nchukwi
|18
|32
|33
|Danilo Marques
|17
|33
|34
|Aleksa Camur
|16
|34
|36
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|10
|34
|36
|Shamil Gamzatov
|10
|36
|38
|Ike Villanueva
|9
|36
|38
|John Allan
|9
|38
|41
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
|38
|41
|Fabio Cherant
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
