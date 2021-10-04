UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 4/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700 2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396 3 3 5 Anthony Smith 339.5 4 4 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230 5 5 13 Paul Craig 218 6 7 3 Jiri Prochazka 192 6 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192 8 6 11 Johnny Walker 180 9 10 8 Magomed Ankalaev 163 10 11 15 Jimmy Crute 160 11 9 12 Ryan Spann 138 12 12 7 Dominick Reyes 135.5 13 13 Kennedy Nzechukwu 133 14 15 Alonzo Menifield 113.5 14 16 6 Thiago Santos 113.5 16 17 16 Jamahal Hill 98 17 19 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 81 18 18 Ion Cutelaba 80 19 20 Da Un Jung 78 20 21 10 Nikita Krylov 76 21 27 Dustin Jacoby 71 22 23 Eryk Anders 60.5 23 24 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56 24 25 Ed Herman 54 25 26 Khalil Rountree Jr 51.5 26 30 William Knight 36 27 31 Marcin Prachnio 29 28 29 Devin Clark 28 29 28 Modestas Bukauskas 25 30 32 Maxim Grishin 18 30 38 Tafon Nchukwi 18 32 33 Danilo Marques 17 33 34 Aleksa Camur 16 34 36 Nicolae Negumereanu 10 34 36 Shamil Gamzatov 10 36 38 Ike Villanueva 9 36 38 John Allan 9 38 41 Carlos Ulberg 0 38 41 Fabio Cherant 0



