Fighters of the Week

1. Thiago Santos: Stayed firmly in contention in 205lbs in the UFC, in a bout that nobody will ever watch again, but it got the job done against the newly-boring Johnny Walker in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night.

2. Daniele Scardina: Retained his secondary WBO title at super middleweight in his native Italy on Friday’s Matchroom Italy main event.

3. Dominique Wooding: In the main event of the first of Cage Warrior’s tripleheader, Wooding claimed the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight strap with a third-round knockout of Nathan Fletcher.

4. Sam Creasey: In the last bout of the last of Cage Warriors’s tripleheader, the vacant flyweight championship was claimed by Creasey following a third-round guillotine after Luke Shanks.

5. Paul Hughes: In the main event of the second of Cage Warriors’s tripleheader, Hughes took a majority decision over Morgan Charriere to claim the interim featherweight strap.

6. Ryan Aitken: It took two overtimes, but in the final of the Middleweight Combat Jiu-Jitsu tournament, Aitken found a submission over Derek Rayfield.

7. Fatima Kline/Brianna Ste-Marie: EBI and Combat Jiu-Jitsu tournament winners, respectively, at the inaugural Medusa event.

8. David Avanesyan: Still the EBU European champion after making quick work of Liam Taylor at the Wembley Arena, earning a second-round TKO.

9. Alejandro Perez: Opened up Saturday’s UFC Fight Night action with a scarf hold submission over crafty veteran Johnny Eduardo and earning a 50k bonus for his work.

10. Phumi Nkuta: Took Miguel Junior Diaz into the championship rounds and defended his CFFC Flyweight for the first time in the main event of CFFC 101.

11. Dmitriy Vasenev: Main event winner at TATNEFT Cup’s return, besting Turkey’s Hasan Eripek in an extra-round decision.

12. Francesco Patera: Claimed the vacant WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Championship in the co-main event on Friday’s Matchroom Italy card.

13. Leah McCourt: The victor over Jessica Borga via unanimous decision in the co-main of Bellator 267 in London on Friday.

14. Ihor Potieria/Daniel Zellhuber: Earned UFC contracts following their performances at the latest UFC Contender Series event.

15. Manny Pacquiao: Bigger fish to fry for the one of the best to ever lace them up, Manny Pacquiao, as the higher call for president of the Philippines has finally ended his professional boxing career.