Top five NFL performers from Week 4 in 2021

The fourth week of the 2021 National Football League season wrapped up Monday night. Here were the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Daniel Jones–New York Giants–There were minimal expectations for both New York teams heading into the fourth week of the season. Remarkably, the Jets and Giants came through with overtime wins even though they were heavy underdogs. The Jets were 6.5 point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans, and the Giants were 6.5 point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints. Jones completed 28 of 40 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-21 Giants win. He also had four rushes for 27 rushing yards and successfully made a two-point conversion on a two-yard run. The Jets meanwhile stunned the Titans 27-24.

4) Taylor Heinicke–Washington Football Team–There was initial concerns by some when Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip, that the Washington Football Team might struggle a little offensively. However, Taylor Heinicke showed signs of promise for Washington in last year’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns as Washington beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-30 to improve to a record of two wins and two losses. He also had five rushes for 43 yards.

3) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys–The Dallas Cowboys quarterback might have only thrown for 188 yards in completing 14 of 22 passes, but Prescott had a season-high four touchdowns in a 36-28 Dallas win over the Carolina Panthers. Prescott also had four rushes for 35 yards, as Dallas improved to 3-1.

2) Tyreek Hill–Kansas City Chiefs–You can almost count on Tyreek Hill having a monster performance once in a while. A year after having 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday in a 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs–Tyreek Hill was not the only Chiefs player to star on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns, along with five rushes for 26 yards. With the win, the Chiefs went back to .500 with a record of two wins and two losses.