Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 6/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Ryan Bader 447 2 2 3 Timothy Johnson 392 3 NR Fedor Emelianenko 228 4 3 4 Cheick Kongo 224 5 4 6 Linton Vassell 192 6 5 5 Tyrell Fortune 181 7 6 2 Valentin Moldavsky 161.5 8 10 8 Davion Franklin 160 9 7 7 Steve Mowry 159 10 8 Sergei Kharitonov 98 11 9 11 Jake Hager 95 12 17 Marcelo Golm 58 13 11 Tyler King 54 14 12 10 Gokhan Saricam 50 15 12 Everett Cummings 45 15 14 Jack May 45 17 NR Vitaly Minakov 40 18 15 9 Said Sowma 30 19 NR Kirill Sidelnikov 20 20 18 Shaun Asher 0 20 18 Shawn Teed 0

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings



Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)