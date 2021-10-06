MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 6/21

By October 6, 2021 5:49 pm

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Ryan Bader 447
2 2 3 Timothy Johnson 392
3 NR Fedor Emelianenko 228
4 3 4 Cheick Kongo 224
5 4 6 Linton Vassell 192
6 5 5 Tyrell Fortune 181
7 6 2 Valentin Moldavsky 161.5
8 10 8 Davion Franklin 160
9 7 7 Steve Mowry 159
10 8 Sergei Kharitonov 98
11 9 11 Jake Hager 95
12 17 Marcelo Golm 58
13 11 Tyler King 54
14 12 10 Gokhan Saricam 50
15 12 Everett Cummings 45
15 14 Jack May 45
17 NR Vitaly Minakov 40
18 15 9 Said Sowma 30
19 NR Kirill Sidelnikov 20
20 18 Shaun Asher 0
20 18 Shawn Teed 0

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 

