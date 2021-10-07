NCHC Releases CBS Sport Net TV Schedule

Today, the NCHC released its CBS Sports Network television schedule. UND will have two games in the spotlight on CBSSN. The first game will take place on Friday, January 7th, 2022. Denver and Omaha will kick off the CBSSN college hockey slate.

2021-22 NCHC ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK TV SCHEDULE

DATE GAME TIME (ET/LOCAL)

Fri., Jan. 7, 2022 Denver at Omaha 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14, 2022 St. Cloud State at Denver 10:00/8:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 Omaha at Colorado College 9:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 Western Michigan at St. Cloud State 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11, 2022 Omaha at Miami 7:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 18, 2022 North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25, 2022 Western Michigan at North Dakota 8:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 4, 2022 St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 18, 2022 Frozen Faceoff Semifinal #1 5:00/4:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 18, 2022 Frozen Faceoff Semifinal #2 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 19, 2022 Frozen Faceoff Championship Game 8:30/7:30 p.m.

The Breakdown

How did it shake out? First, Omaha and St. Cloud are on three times. Denver, UMD, and UND are on two times. CC, Miami, and Western Michigan make a single appearance.

CBSSN college hockey analyst Dave Starman is ready for another season in the booth.

The Big Guns start firing in January. Welcome to our 19th season in college hockey and the longest nationally running package of regular season and conference playoff hockey college hockey has. 😉. We’re pretty proud of this and I’m honored to have been there since day 1😁. https://t.co/E6U1sCtEWT — Dave Starman (@DStarmanHockey) October 7, 2021