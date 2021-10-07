Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Maybe it’s because everything was so haphazard (but ultimately well executed) over the last couple of years, and it seemed like we were moving on a break-neck speed towards some sort of precipice at all times, but this mostly normal preseason seems interminable. We haven’t had real hockey in October in two years, and I think I’m just eager to get back to normal, as we all probably are. The Oiler’s qualifier-laden countdown to what will surely be another disappointing season captures the mood well. We all just want the season to be here, but getting there is arduous.

