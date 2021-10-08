UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 8/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403 3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 330 4 4 6 Marvin Vettori 281 5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268 6 6 13 Brad Tavares 251 7 7 11 Uriah Hall 247 8 8 4 Jared Cannonier 244 9 9 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 10 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 11 22 Gerald Meerschaert 186 12 12 Brendan Allen 177 13 13 14 Chris Weidman 172 14 11 9 Darren Till 164 15 14 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5 16 15 16 Andre Muniz 130 16 NR Robbie Lawler 130 18 16 Dricus du Plessis 128 19 18 Anthony Hernandez 120 20 19 Trevin Giles 119.5 21 21 Ian Heinisch 109 22 17 Misha Cirkunov 106 23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104 24 20 Makhmud Muradov 101 25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 95.5 26 27 Tom Breese 95 27 24 Joaquin Buckley 88 28 28 10 Kelvin Gastelum 86 28 28 Punahele Soriano 86 30 31 Phil Hawes 78 31 34 Marc-Andre Barriault 74 32 30 Alessio Di Chirico 69 33 32 Karl Roberson 68 34 33 Rodolfo Vieira 66 35 NR Eryk Anders 60.5 36 34 Andrew Sanchez 60 37 36 Julian Marquez 54 38 NR Andre Petroski 50 38 NR Bryan Battle 50 40 38 Luke Rockhold 48 40 38 Nassourdine Imavov 48 42 37 Krzysztof Jotko 47 43 41 Jun Yong Park 37 44 42 Jordan Wright 36 45 43 Roman Dolidze 31 46 40 Dalcha Lungiambula 29 46 44 Laureano Staropoli 29 48 46 Jack Marshman 25.5 49 47 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 20 49 47 Jacob Malkoun 20 51 45 Sam Alvey 17.5 52 49 Deron Winn 15 53 50 Andreas Michailidis 10 53 50 Gregory Rodrigues 10 53 50 Maki Pitolo 10 53 NR Nick Maximov 10 57 53 Abu Azaitar 9 57 53 Kyle Daukaus 9 59 55 Dusko Todorovic 8 60 55 Wellington Turman 5 61 57 Alen Amedovski 0 61 NR Cody Brundage 0 61 57 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 61 NR Gilbert Urbina 0 61 57 Hu Yaozong 0 61 57 Jamie Pickett 0 61 NR Micheal Gillmore 0 61 NR Nick Diaz 0 61 NR Roman Kopylov 0

