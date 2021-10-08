Why did the Sacramento Kings improve so much defensively in Summer League?

Stockton Kings Assistant Coach Jimmy Alapag who is also one of PBA’s 40 Greatest Players joins the show to discuss his career, early beginnings, spiritual life and the Sacramento Kings winning the 2021 Summer League Championship.

