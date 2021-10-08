Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 8

10:00am: Matchroom on DAZN Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

10:30am: 2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

4:00am: EFC Worldwide Fight Night 1 Weigh-Ins (EFCWorldwide.tv)

5:00pm: Fury vs. Wilder III Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

9:00pm: XFN 374 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 10 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30pm: Budo Sento Championship: Volume 4 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Lion Fight 70 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday October 9

8:00am: EFC Fight Night 1 Prelims (EFCWorldwide.tv)

10:30am: 2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

11:00am: EFC Fight Night 1 (EFCWorldwide.tv)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

1:00pm: MTGP: Road to ONE: UK ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:30pm: Polaris Pro 17 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Anthony Fowler vs. Liam Smith/Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson (DAZN)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Fury vs. Wilder III Early Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Fury vs. Wilder III Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 332 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury III/Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius II ($79.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night 1 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday October 10

1:00am: Fury vs. Wilder III Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

10:30am: 2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: Level Fight League 3 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 27 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A very well-rounded fight weekend for the first time in ages!

1. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury III/Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius II: The trilogy that nobody besides Deontay Wilder wanted!

2. Anthony Fowler vs. Liam Smith/Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson: The UK with a damned fine appetizer before Wilder-Fury. And I’m not just calling it an appetizer because Ted Cheeseman’s fighting. I’m also not NOT calling it that because of The Big Cheese.

3. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez: An inaugural main event spot for both competitors from the Apex. Also smart to go on before Wilder-Fury.

4. Lion Fight 70: As Lion Fight is wont to do, a couple title fights headline.

5. 2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships: Some of the best of the best of the jiu-jitsu world don the rash guards and take to the mat.

6. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night 1: BKFC’s first Fight Night is headlined by UFC vets Joe Riggs and Melvin Guillard from the great state of Montana.

7. Submission Underground 27: Mason Fowler challenges the next man up for his Absolute Championship.

8. Fury vs. Wilder III Post-Fight Show: Hopefully the door is finally closed on this feud for better or worse after the fight and we can move on towards unification with Usyk-Joshua.

9. XFN 374: XFN returns to put on what they do best, a heavyweight kickboxing tournament.

10. Polaris Pro 17: Not as loaded as usual, but a quality offering.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Four-Man Super Heavyweight Tournament [MTGP: Road to ONE UK]

4. Lion Fight North American Welterweight Championship: Carlos Guerra vs. Jefferson Silva [Lion Fight 70]

3. Lion Fight Women’s North American Super Bantamweight Championship: Natalie Morgan vs. Selina Flores [Lion Fight 70]

2. Four-Man Welterweight Tournament [XFN 374]

1. Vacant Lion Fight World Featherweight Championship: Dechsakda BurkesMartialArts vs. Gebril Chaibi (45-12) [Lion Fight 70]

BOXING

5. WBO NABO Heavyweight Championship: Frank Sanchez (c) (18-0) vs. Efe Ajagba (15-0) [Fury vs. Wilder III]

4. Light Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Bout: Joe Riggs (3-1-1) vs. Melvin Guillard (2-5) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night 1]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (20-1) vs. Robert Helenius (30-3) [Fury vs. Wilder III]

2. BBBofC British Junior Middleweight Championship: Ted Cheeseman (c) (17-2-1) vs. Troy Williamson (16-0-1)

1. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury (c) (30-0-1) vs. Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) [Fury vs. Wilder III]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Deron Winn (7-2) vs. Phil Hawes (11-2) [UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez]

4. Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (14-5) vs. Damon Jackson (18-4-1) [UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez]

3. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (16-2-1) vs. Tim Elliott (17-11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez]

2. Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (18-6) vs. Randy Brown (13-4) [UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez]

1. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (11-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2) [UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. No-Gi Black Belt Middleweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

4. Middleweight Bout: Craig Jones vs. Davis Ramos [Polaris Pro 17]

3. No-Gi Black Belt Super Heavyweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

2. No-Gi Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Mason Fowler (c) vs. Gabriel Checco [Submission Underground 27]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Rolling hard with Fury embarrassing Wilder again, don’t let me down, you maniac!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Davis Ramos

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Mackenzie Dern over Marina Rodriguez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Wilder vs. Fury III

Upset of the Week: Mariya Agapova over Sabina Mazo

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury