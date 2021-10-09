The Betting Window for October 9-10

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can dress like a gritty reboot of The Riddler!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tyson Fury -325 over Deontay Wilder ($40)

Mackenzie Dern -155 over Marina Rodriguez ($20)

Matheus Nicolau -175 over Tim Elliott ($25)

Damon Jackson -210 over Charles Rosa ($10)

Mariya Agapova +150 over Sabina Mazo ($5)

Deontay is already saying he wants to show that he’s more than just power, which is already a tactical mistake. When power punchers try and show “no, man! I’m actually a sweet scientist!” it seldom ends well. Remember how much trouble Floyd Mayweather had with Marcos Maidana’s unorthodox style of “throwing everything he had” at him? Remember the second fight when Maidana tried to outbox the most savvy boxer in history? Did not go well. If Wilder tries to show he’s Pernell Whitaker, he’s going to get demolished, as he was thoroughly embarrassed by Fury in that department in their second offering.

Marina is a fine fighter, but doesn’t have any one skill that will frighten Dern to keep her honest and away from the mat.

Last Week: $ +1.87

Year To Date: $ +107.56

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.