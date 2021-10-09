UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Marina Rodriguez stamped her ticket as a top contender tonight in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Marina Rodriguez: $140,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $126,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $99,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Gooden for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mariya Agapova: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandr Romanov: $64,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Elliott: $60,000 ($44,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $53,000 ($42,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matheus Nicolau: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damon Jackson: $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sabina Mazo: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Colares: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Steve Garcia: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gooden: $22,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Vanderaa: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Silvana Gomez Juarez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charlie Ontiveros: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)