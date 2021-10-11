The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Kamil Wilk +215 over Robert Degle/Jed Hue +215 over Kody Steele
Notable New Champions:
- XFN Kickboxing Welterweight Champion: Lorawnt Nelson
- Lion Fight North American Women’s Super Bantamweight Champion: Selina Flores
- Lion Fight World Featherweight Champion: Dechsakda
- WBA International Junior Middleweight Champion: Liam Smith
- BBBofC British Junior Middleweight Champion: Troy Williamson
- WBA Women’s Bantamweight Champion: Jamie Mitchell
- Commonwealth Junior Featherweight Champion: Jason Cunningham
- BBBofC British Junior Featherweight Champion: Jason Cunningham
- WBO NABO Super Middleweight Champion: Edgar Berlanga
- Polaris Women’s Openweight Champion: Kendall Reusing
Going Forward:
- The Reem in the Shop: Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari, a fight that Glory had a TON riding on, is no more for a while, as Overeem is hurt. They’ve made pretty decent replacements on the card, but Overeem is no spring chicken, and they need to strike while the iron is still reasonably warm with him.
- Mackenzie, What is You Doing, Girl?: Apparently, despite being one of the best female jiu-jitsu practitioners in history, Mackenzie Dern, in her first UFC main event, felt like standing and trading shots weakly for twenty-five minutes. She got blown out by Marina Rodriguez and seldom made any attempt at not only her biggest strength, but one of THE biggest strengths of any fighter in MMA.
- Trilogy Complete: And that’s how you wrap that up. In their final encounter, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a fight for the ages. Both men hit the canvas, both fought like their life depended on it, and both heavyweights left everything they had in the ring. Fury finished off the badly hurting Wilder in the eleventh round to retain his WBC title and move on to the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch.