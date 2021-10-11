UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 11/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967 2 2 2 Colby Covington 445 3 3 4 Leon Edwards 425 4 4 5 Vicente Luque 364 5 5 15 Muslim Salikhov 344 6 6 13 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337 7 7 12 Li Jingliang 298.5 8 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 9 9 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269 10 10 6 Stephen Thompson 238 11 11 7 Jorge Masvidal 227 12 12 James Krause 224.5 13 13 Kevin Lee 223 14 14 9 Neil Magny 222 15 15 10 Belal Muhammad 218 16 16 14 Sean Brady 215 17 17 8 Michael Chiesa 209 18 18 Randy Brown 157 19 22 Max Griffin 155.5 20 19 Alex Morono 155 21 23 Claudio Silva 154 22 24 16 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5 23 21 Francisco Trinaldo 152 24 26 Khaos Williams 144 25 27 Warlley Alves 143.5 26 25 Michel Prazeres 138.5 27 28 Miguel Baeza 131 28 29 11 Geoff Neal 129 29 NR Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 118 30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5 31 31 Matt Brown 117 32 19 Niko Price 115.5 33 33 Dwight Grant 107 34 34 Michel Pereira 104 35 35 Khamzat Chimaev 103 36 52 Carlston Harris 96 37 36 Court McGee 88 38 51 Matthew Semelsberger 87 39 38 Mike Perry 82.5 40 39 Jeremiah Wells 80 41 40 Song Kenan 76.5 42 41 Takashi Sato 70 43 42 Ramazan Emeev 68 44 45 Tim Means 65 45 46 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 46 47 Dhiego Lima 61 47 44 Mickey Gall 60 48 42 Impa Kasanganay 59 49 48 Danny Roberts 55 50 49 Mounir Lazzez 54 50 37 Nicolas Dalby 54 52 50 Philip Rowe 50 53 52 Ramiz Brahimaj 40 53 52 Sasha Palatnikov 40 55 56 Bryan Barberena 37 56 57 David Zawada 32 57 59 Jason Witt 26 58 61 Jared Gooden 18 59 58 Alex Oliveira 17.5 60 62 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 60 62 Gabriel Green 10 62 64 Sergey Khandozhko 9 63 65 Nate Diaz 8 64 66 Jordan Williams 0 64 66 Louis Cosce 0 64 NR Martin Sano Jr. 0 64 66 Mike Jackson 0 64 66 Niklas Stolze 0 64 66 Orion Cosce 0 64 66 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)