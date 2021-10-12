The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 40: Istela Nunes

Name: Istela Nunes
Opponent: Ariane Carnelossi
Odds: +134 (bet $100 to win $134) **Odds by FanDuel
Not a lot is known about Nunes at the moment, because it’s been a long time since we saw her in action. She last fought in the summer of 2018 in ONE FC. In ONE, she had previously worked her way to a title shot against Angela Lee by way of a victory over legend Mei Yamaguchi.
This resume is already enough to feel confident in her, but it’s the style that I love even more. She’s an experienced Muay Thai practitioner and maintains a smart and safe style. She uses kicks will and is very light on her feet. She’ll be fighting someone who is a nice contrast to that in Carnelossi, who is messy and reckless. I like Nunes’ ability to keep distance and make Carnelossi pay on the inside en route to a decision here.
2021 Record: 11-19 (4 withdrawals)
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($264)
Return on Investment: -7%
2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)
