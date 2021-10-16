All About The Deep Cuts, Or Did We Do That?

This is Victor. Thanks to Victor, I was able to be at the game on Sunday. That’s the short version. The long version, FAITHFUL READER, is a bit more involved. As I explained to a Browns fan at halftime, this is a role I chose–to be a Chargers fan. It is in Drunk On Sunday, that I saw Dan Fouts on TV and vowed to be a Chargers fan in 1979. That’s true. Since 1995, I have been writing a newsletter when there was no such thing as blog, called JUSTICE IS COMING. Since then, many people have written back that they also love this team, are maddened by their inability to win a Super Bowl, and love many of the same songs, books, movies, and shows that I do. I am thinking of Mike from Montana, Diego, Kelly Hair, Dennis Maloney, Colby (before the move), Scott (who went on to create Glorify the Past), Terry Moody, Shan Bone, Craig H, Daniel Chang, Derek Sandoz, Tom Twomey, Mike Armour, and Whit Watson. If any of you didn’t want to be named in the OG Justice League, I apologize. Some fans have gotten off the bus due to age, responsibility, and most notably the move to Los Angeles.

I have not been to a game in California since 2005. That’s a matter of public record. Victor is the latest person to find those shared interests through my writing. Having spent time with me, I think he would attest (as would anyone else I’ve met) that I am like the guy I describe in words. I hope I am more than my references and have battled that very problem in my own life. I started my book around the same time I began writing about the Chargers. I used to send my Charger newsletter to the Bolt Backers edu news group via Eric Stangel. Then Daniel Chang discovered my writing and it became a website.

But my book also came out after the passing of both my parents. I think it’s clear how much I loved them and how much they shaped me. I have also always identified with the Mexican people. I love tequila, old school Santana,



tacos (more Tex than Mex but I did spend that summer in Mexico in 98 so I know all about authentic cuisine), Cypress Hill and more. More importantly, I identify with the values of family, fun, brotherhood, and using all of the above to navigate life’s ups and downs. That’s as Jewish as Mexican, but not clearly as cool on the surface. Anyway, Victor welcomed me into his family, and not just because of the Bolts. He, Frankie, and Danny joined me on a journey of three magical days in Los Angeles. This story is dedicated to them, their loved ones, and anyone else who has been on the ride with us so far.

Also a shout out to my friend Dave, who appears in my book as “Rose.”

That’s the lake at Sofi. It’s nuts.

I know, it’s like Fletch going through his photos for Geena Davis. I don’t have shots of the Mormon Tabernacle choir. We went to the team store next, where I was like Rodney in Back to School. Yes, I bought two pens. Then we found out we could take the tour of the stadium and field.

My friend Mike, who is “Money” in the book told me I could find myself banned from the stadium if I get too much access. Don’t worry, I’m still in the sweet spot between accepted and established and outlaw. I’m too iconoclastic to be fully street legal. Did I think about blessing the goalposts for our kicking game? Yes, and it didn’t work on Sunday.

We also got to run out onto the field like the players. I will post the video during the bye week. I did put a Drunk On Sunday sticker in the stadium.

I resisted putting them everywhere. The game itself was insane. The only thing I can compare it to was watching Game 6 of the 1986 World Series in my parents TV room. The only live events I can liken it to is the AFC Championship in Pittsburgh, which I attended with Fred Rosenberg. It’s Fred’s birthday today along with Bobby Fucking Weir, by the way. For the final play, I just sat in my seat dumbstruck. Thunderstruck, more appropriately.