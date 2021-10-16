MMA Manifesto

Norma Dumont Career Earnings

October 16, 2021

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Megan Anderson (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – L (Anderson) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Smith vs Clark – Nov 28/20 – W (Evans-Smith) – $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – W (Spencer) – $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $62,000

 

