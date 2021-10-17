MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 17/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jai Herbert (10-3) vs Khama Worthy (16-8) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Jamie Pickett (11-6) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Phil Hawes (11-2) vs Chris Curtis (26-8) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Joel Alvarez (18-2) vs Thiago Moises (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Kevin Holland (21-7) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Taila Santos (18-1) vs Joanne Calderwood (15-6) – UFC Fight Night Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Tai Tuivasa (11-3) vs Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) – UFC Fight Night Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Brad Riddell (10-1) vs Rafael Fiziev (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Jake Matthews (17-5) vs Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) vs Dustin Poirier (28-6) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) vs Leon Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Erin Blanchfield (7-1) vs Maycee Barber (9-2) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Calvin Kattar (22-5) vs Giga Chikadze (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Brian Kelleher (23-12) vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Heavyweight Championship: Francis Ngannou (16-3) vs Ciryl Gane (10-0) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) vs Cody Stamann (19-4-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Sam Alvey (33-16-1, 1 NC) vs Ian Heinisch (14-5) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Hakeem Dawodu (12-2-1) vs Mike Trizano (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4) vs Sergey Morozov (17-4) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Kyler Phillips (9-2) vs Marcelo Rojo (16-7) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Jesse Strader (5-2) vs Chad Anheliger (11-5) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Bellator

Lightweight Championship: Peter Queally (13-5-1) vs Patricky Pitbull (23-10) – Bellator 270 – Nov 5th

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (21-2, 1 NC) vs Sinead Kavanagh (7-4) – Bellator 271 – Nov 12th

Aaron Pico (8-3) vs Justin Gonzales (12-0) – Bellator 271 – Nov 12th

RIZIN FF

Featherweight Championship: Yutaka Saito (20-4-2) vs Juntaro Ushiku (19-8-1) – RIZIN 31 – Oct 24th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)