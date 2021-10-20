Previewing the Sacramento Kings - Playoffs this season?

On today’s Live CK Podcast we are previewing both conferences in detail. Let us know who your top 8 teams are this season. Who is your sleeper this season? Drop your comments below!

Please like, share and subscribe for more NBA coverage!

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Pensare Films is an independent studio founded by Robert Misovic in August, 2015. In the hopes of uniting Toronto based artists and making compelling, gritty, character driven cinema, Pensare Films aims to become a dominant household name over the next few years, capable of funding and producing feature length motion pictures, short films, interviews and music videos.

Subscribe to Robert’s Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/PensareFilms/featured

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

Tweets by Cowbell_Kingdom

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#JalenGreen #DeAaronFox #ScottieBarnes