What happens in Vegas will stay in Philly, for better or worse

A large segment of Eagles fans is impatient with the current edition of the team. They’re impatient with the learning curves of young coaches Sirianni and Gannon. They’re impatient with the development of QB Jalen Hurts. They’re impatient with the rebuilding team as a whole and they’re desperate for a win against the Raiders.

As we all probably know, impatience is NOT a virtue when you’re gambling in the Vegas casinos. Nor is desperation.

Yet here we are, a mid-term exam of sorts about to play out for the Eagles in Las Vegas. If they stink out the joint, it will follow them home and probably for the rest of the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) return home with a victory and will look to head into the bye week with another win over the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4).

“To go on the road and play an AFC rival like the Denver Broncos in their place and to come out with a win was exciting for all of us and just helps us move forward on to Philadelphia,” interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday.